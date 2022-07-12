1,511 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

