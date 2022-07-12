1,689 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $416.24. 7,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,769. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.11 and a 200 day moving average of $419.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

