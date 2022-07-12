1,900 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FMC by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 18,245.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

