1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,063 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

