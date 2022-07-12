1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,111 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 763,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 37,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,854. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

