1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,397 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VOOV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $133.31. 1,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $155.00.

