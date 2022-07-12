1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 109,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

