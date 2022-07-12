1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 112,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,254. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

