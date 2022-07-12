1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $92.90. 19,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

