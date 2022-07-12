1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

