1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,537,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPL traded down $25.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,522.00. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,611. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,756.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,502.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,335.51.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

