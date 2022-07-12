1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,409,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,658,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

