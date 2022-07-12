1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,348 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 4.85% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42.

