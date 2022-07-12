1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,856 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,897,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,780,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,604,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,653,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,433,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

