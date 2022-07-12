208,000 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. 9,010,604 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

