21,000 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 84,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.