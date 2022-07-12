261481 (IE.TO) (TSE:IE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.52

261481 (IE.TO) (TSE:IE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.47.
About 261481 (IE.TO) (TSE:IE)
See Also
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for 261481 (IE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 261481 (IE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.