3,290 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares worth $19,830,753. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

