40,185 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Bought by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up about 1.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 165,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

URNM stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,454. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

