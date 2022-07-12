45,930 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $27,134,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $17,437,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $11,680,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

