5,400 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

KKR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

