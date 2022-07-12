5,500 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average is $135.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

