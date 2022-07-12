6,937 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,014,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,442,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 144,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWB opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71.

