78,189 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.