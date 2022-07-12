908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up to $19.11

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $19.61. 908 Devices shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 1,426 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The company has a market cap of $611.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $333,043.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,612 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,646 shares of company stock worth $1,659,422 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in 908 Devices by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in 908 Devices by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

