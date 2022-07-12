92,800 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 36,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

