973 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

SBA Communications stock opened at $324.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.75 and a 200-day moving average of $332.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

