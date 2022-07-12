A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. UBS Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.