AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.41 on August 15th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $989,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.