Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE ANF opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $13,580,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 398,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $10,967,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

