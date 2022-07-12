Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.20

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 6672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

