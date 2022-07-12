Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.57.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $157.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.84. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

