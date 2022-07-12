ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,004. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.