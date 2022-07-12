ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
NASDAQ:ADSE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,004. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.
About ADS-TEC Energy (Get Rating)
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.