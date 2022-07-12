Adshares Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $51.88 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,127 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

