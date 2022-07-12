Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Acquires C$52,800.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,800.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,789. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.14 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

