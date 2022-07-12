Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Lowered to €158.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €162.00 ($162.00) to €158.00 ($158.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €141.00 ($141.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($150.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($160.00) to €152.00 ($152.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($145.00) to €141.00 ($141.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.66. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

