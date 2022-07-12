Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

TSE AEZS opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.24. The company has a market cap of C$35.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.