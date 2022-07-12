AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Purchases 53 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($177.76).

On Monday, June 13th, Roger Stott acquired 57 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($176.94).

AJB traded down GBX 1.09 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 280.91 ($3.34). 468,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,972. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 447.40 ($5.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 301.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.81) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.82) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 377 ($4.48).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

