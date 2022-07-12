Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $50.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $68.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

ALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

ALK opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

