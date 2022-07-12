Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 6.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 23,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 580,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Alector alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $929.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alector by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 359,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.