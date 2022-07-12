Algorand Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $68.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00254719 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,143,542 coins and its circulating supply is 6,947,904,595 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

