Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ALIM stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.79.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

