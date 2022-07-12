Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
ALIM stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.79.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.
About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.