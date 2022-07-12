All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.67 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 110.3% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $7.67 million and $4.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.21 or 1.00046294 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002899 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.