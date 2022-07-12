Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMOM. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 418,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 10,402 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

