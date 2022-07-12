Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities raised Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

