Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

