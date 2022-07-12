Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.51 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.