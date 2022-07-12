Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.75. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

