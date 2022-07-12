Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

