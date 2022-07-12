Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,708,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

